CHIEF Minister Fabian Picardo praised former Digital and Financial Services minister Albert Isola who proudly received notice of a CBE in the New Year’s Awards.

The other standout achievers included CEO of Gibraltar International Bank Lawrence Podesta who got an OBE for his services to Banking.

King Charles III also gave Gibraltar Awards to both Air Terminal Director Terence Lopez and Jack Prior for his services to sport.

The Chief Minister congratulated ‘all’ those who have ‘made significant contributions to Gibraltar in their respective fields’.

“I particularly want to applaud my dear friend, a core pillar of our economy accounting for approximately 50% of our GDP, during his tenure as a GSLP/Liberal Government Minister,” Picardo said in a statement.

“I warmly congratulate and thank Albert on behalf of the Government, my Cabinet and the people of Gibraltar.

“His family can be now prouder than his Cabinet and party colleagues are of this magnificent and well-deserved recognition of a man who has done so much for Gibraltar.”

Then he talked of how the OBE ‘rightly recognises’ Podesta’s ‘sterling work’ in the establishment of the Gibraltar International Bank.

He said that it came ‘at a crucial time when banking facilities where being lost’ making him a ‘worthy recipient’ of the award.

Picardo stressed how Lopez ‘has dedicated so much of his life to Gibraltar Airport’.

His award ‘will be well-received throughout Gibraltar by all those who have benefitted from his expertise and commitment’, the political leader said.

Finally, Picardo said Prior ‘has made all of Gibraltar proud with his magnificent achievements’ after gold medals for Team Great Britain.

He added that he had ‘no doubt that Jack will continue to impress and inspire us all in the months and years to come’.

