VALENCIA is claiming to have lined up an ‘unprecedented’ fireworks display to usher in the New Year on Sunday night.

The City Council says it will put it on a par with famous displays in cities like Sydney, Dubai and London.

Valencia’s pyrotechnic show will illuminate the city’s sky at a minute past midnight with four displays being set off simultaneously.

The locations will be the Town Hall rooftop; the Turia Gardens at the Bus Station level; the Serranos Towers; and the City of Arts and Sciences.

Two tons of gunpowder controlled by a GPS system will be used for the eight minute display which will be videoed by a drone for transmission via the Valencia City Council website.

The show has been created by Madrid-based Pirotecnia Vulcano- one of Spain’s biggest pyrotechnic companies.

The display will have 15 phases combined with different aerial elements to produce what has been described as a ‘continuous crescendo of light and sound’.

Show creator, Pirotecnia Vulcano’s Jose Luis Gimenez, said: “This event has been created exclusively for Valencia and we will use the four launching points to create friezes and facades that have never been seen before.”

“We are laying the first stone of the biggest show that will be held in Spain in the future, not just this year,” he added.

Valencia enters 2024 as the European Green Capital and therefore, the colour green will be the first to shine in the city’s sky.

All the products being used in the display are handmade and made of cardboard and biodegradable and recyclable plastic.