3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Roque with pool - € 650,000

Villa San Roque, Cádiz 3 beds 3 baths € 650,000

This luxury home offers exquisitely presented interiors, with an optimal distribution. Each villa has been thoughtfully designed to maximise the space, optimize the plot and guarantee the most panoramic sea views and built to the highest specifications, using noble materials and offering the best finishes. The villas are designed to offer the greatest quality of life. The windows are expansive and allow plenty of light resulting in bright and airy living areas. One of the most attractive features of the house is the the size of the bedrooms. All bedrooms are designed to offer a cosy and… See full property details