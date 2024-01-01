3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Santa - € 240,000

Apartment La Santa, Lanzarote 3 beds 2 baths € 240,000

Lanzarote La Santa ! ! ! LAST ON SALE! ! ! BRAND NEW, magnificent duplex very close to the sea, all with three bedrooms and built-in wardrobes, one of them on the ground floor, 2 bathrooms, living room that integrates the dining room and kitchen, which is sold unfurnished It also offers a utility room, a patio, balcony and small garden There would be the possibility, by making or installing a staircase, to access a roof terrace with panoramic views of the sea and Risco de Famara A good option both to live and to rent, having services a few meters away such as a supermarket, restaurants and… See full property details