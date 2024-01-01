JANUARY is getting off to a warm start in southern Spain with highs of 25C predicted in Andalucia.

Andalucia will welcome the new year with sunny weather. Photo by Martijn Vonk on Unsplash



The high temperatures will last until Thursday, January 4, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Eastern Malaga, including Rincon de la Victoria and Velez-Malaga will see the highest temperatures of 24-25C.

Meanwhile, central areas such as Ronda and Antequera will remain around 18C.

The mild weather will be followed by rain as experts predict a 100% chance of showers on Thursday.

The rain will particularly affect Ronda and Valle del Guadalhorce.

In Malaga capital, there is an 80% chance of rain.

The wet weather will also cause a drop in temperatures to around 15-17C in Malaga capital and 9-12C in other areas.

It will also bring winds of up to 20km/h.

Nationally, the weather will follow a similar pattern.

Spain’s Three Kings Day, on January 6, will see a ‘mass of arctic air’, leading to even lower temperatures throughout the country.

