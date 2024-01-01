A MAN was fatally hit by a car in Estepona last night just hours before the start of the new year, it has emerged.

The 38-year-old was struck down on the AP-7 just a few minutes before 10pm.

No further details have been revealed about the incident, only that another man, 39, was injured.

The incident took place at around kilometre 157, heading towards Malaga city.

The 112 Emergency services were called to the scene but could do little else than verify the death of the victim.

It came after another person was killed when two cars collided in Sevilla province on Friday.

The crash took place at around 3pm on the A-375 road in the municipality of El Coronil.

Another person was left severly injured.