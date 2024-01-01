AS tourism numbers continue to soar in Spain, holidaymakers are increasingly seeking lesser-known destinations that are not flooded with visitors.

This has seen a spike in interest in areas that are far away from the likes of the Costa del Sol and the Balearic Islands.

The most recent suggestion by the Sun is no different, with the British tabloid lauding a town in the north of the country over the weekend.

STUNNING: One of many coves in Cadaques

The picturesque destination is a three-hour train journey from Barcelona and was the home of iconic Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali.

Cadaques, in Girona, has also proven popular with the stars of today, including Mick Jagger and Shakira.

The article this past weekend explains: “As a place that influenced the artist’s life and work, Dalí put Cadaqués on the map, attracting big names such as David Hockney, Picasso and even, in more recent times, rock stars such as Mick Jagger and Shakira.”

It adds that “despite its famous connections, Cadaqués is not a place where many (what the Spaniards call) guiris are found,” a term it says the Spanish often use to describe “badly behaved British tourists.”

Among the sites to see, according to the Sun, is “Salvador Dalí’s house just down the street in Port Lligat, where there is a huge egg on top of a dovecote.”

It adds: “Dalí’s house in Port Lligat, which he developed over the years from a small fishing hut, is now a museum open to the public offering information about Dalí’s life, work and connection with the landscape of Cadaqués and Port Lligat.”

Cadaques is also filled with beautiful coves and beaches that would give any other resort a run for its money.