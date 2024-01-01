THIS is the moment a forest fire broke out on the Costa del Sol late last night.

Flames were reported by the mayor of Mijas in the areas of Lomas del Flamenco and Los Pedregales at around 1.30am.

The inferno forced the evacuation of at least 10 residents as firefighters were called in from Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Marbella.

? Trabajamos en la extinción del #IFMijas (Málaga).



MEDIOS:

??? 2 grupos de bomberos forestales

? 2 vehículos pesados de extinción pic.twitter.com/vzGhB5vz4O — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 1, 2024

READ MORE: Malaga has more than halved the number of forest fires suffered in the past year

The fire was stabilised and brought under control by 8am this morning, according to Andalucia’s firefighting service INFOCA.

INFOCA told Diario Sur that reports of a fire were first reported at around 12.30am.

The cause of the flames are not yet known.

Investigators are looking into whether they were the result of fireworks, which had lit up the sky at midnight to celebrate the turn of the new year.