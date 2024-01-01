JENNI Hermoso was the guest of honour at Spain’s official new year’s countdown last night.

The professional football player stunned in a plunging gold dress as she helped ring in 2024 on the public television channel La 1.

It comes as her sexual assault case against ousted Spanish football federation boss Luis Rubiales continues in the courts.

Hermoso became a household name after Rubiales planted a ‘non-consensual’ kiss on her as they celebrated their victory in the women’s world cup final.

El mensaje de Jenni Hermoso en las #CampanadasRTVE: "Agradecer a todo el mundo por este cambio de solidaridad e igualdad. (…) En 2024, me gustaría que este empoderamiento llegara a todas las personas".



¡FELIZ 2024! | #Campanadas pic.twitter.com/p6N0Scp4C5 — El Chico Comenta (@ElChicoComenta) December 31, 2023

This month the Financial Times branded her the second-most influential woman in the world in 2023, placing her above the likes of Beyonce and Coco Gauff.

While chatting with presenters Ana Mena and Ramon Garcia, Hermoso said of her hopes for 2024: “I would like empowerment to reach many people.”

She also thanked everyone for the “changes in solidarity and equality” that she has witnessed this year.

Hermoso went on to congratulate her teammates for their ‘accomplishment’ of winning the world cup title.

She said she hoped 2024 would be a ‘new start’ that brings people their own form of trophies.