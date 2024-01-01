NEW Year can be a tricky time for shopping in Spain, especially if you’re nursing a soar head from last night’s celebrations.

Below is all you need to know about which shops will be open throughout the festive period.

Mercadona will not be opening today (January 1)

Hipercor and Supercor

The supermarket chains belonging to El Corte Ingles are usually open on Sundays and some holidays, but will not be open today (January 1).

This includes El Corte Ingles department stores.

Aldi

The budget supermarket operated on reduced hours on December 24 and 31, opening from 10am to 2pm.

Stores will also be shut on New Year’s Day and January 6. Otherwise stores will be open from 9am to 9:30pm.

Mercadona

While the popular chain opened on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 9am to 3pm, shoppers will have no such luck today.

The Valencian supermarket will be closed on January 1 and Saturday, January 6 as Spaniards celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings.

Lidl

The German chain ran special holiday hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, opening from 10am to 3pm.

However, it will be closed on January 1 and January 6.

Dia

Like Lidl, Dia opened on December 24 and 31 from 10am to 3pm. But the store is closing its doors on January 1 and 6.

Carrefour

The French chain’s opening hours will vary depending on location throughout the festive period but all shops will be closed on January 1 and 6.

Alcampo

As with other Spanish supermarkets, Alcampo will is shut on Christmas Day, January 1 and 6.