3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Marbella with pool - € 890,000

Townhouse Marbella, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 890,000

Unique branded and full serviced residences, affiliated to one of the largest and most prestigious hotel brands in the world, set between Marbella and Malaga, with easy access to both and to the International Malaga Ariport in 25-30 minutes driving. Rental management offered with guaranteed rentals returns. Concierge service that ensures excellence, whether it’s an airport pick-up or a private fine dining experience. Exclusive discounts for residents to golf, bars and restaurants. The residences are situated in a front-line golf position and enjoy stunning views of the pristine fairways,… See full property details