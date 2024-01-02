THIS edition of the New Year’s Honours list included four British expats in Spain. King Charles’s list recognises Brits across the world for creating a positive impact in their communities.

This year’s honorees include celebrity baker Paul Hollywood, actress Emilia Clarke and England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Although the list includes many stars, it also recognises the efforts of many advocates, charities and aid workers.

Now, British expats in Spain are dominating the 2024 list, with four given honours in this year’s edition.

Susan Hannam, vice-president of Cudeca, a palliative care charity and hospice, has been awarded an OBE for her services.

Hanham has ‘dedicated her life accompanying patient’s in their last moments’ in Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Living in Benalmadena, she has volunteered with Cudeca for decades, developing the charity’s at-home palliative care, training volunteers and helping in the non-profits’ charity shops.

Speaking to Planet Marbella, she said: “I was amazed and honoured when I received the phone call from the Ambassador as it is directly due to my life for the last 30 years with the Cudeca Foundation.”

Hugh Elliot, British Ambassador to Spain, added: “Susan’s work in palliative care with Cudeca started over thirty years ago and has made a difference to the communities in which the charity is so active. She has helped others in their hours of need, year after year, and is thoroughly deserving of this wonderful recognition.”

Three other Brits were also honoured in this year’s list.

Margery Anne Taylor, District Treasurer and Training Officer for the Royal British Legion, Spain South was awarded an MBE for ‘services to veterans in Spain’.

Deborah Carol Edgington, former Councilor for Tourism in Antigua, Fuerteventura, was also awarded an MBE for ‘services to British Nationals in Fuerteventura.

Meanwhile, Philip David Brown, president and co-founder of Mojacar Area Cancer Support (MACS Charity), was given a BEM for ‘services to people with cancer in Spain’.

