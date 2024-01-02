A LEADING Italian Mafia figure has been arrested at a luxury hotel in the Alicante area.

Policia Nacional officers swooped to detain Nicola Rullo on Sunday who had spent three weeks with his family at the El Plantio Golf Resort and was going to ‘see in’ the New Year there.

RULLO’S POLICE STATION ARRIVAL

Rullo, 53, had been wanted by Italian authorities since September after he was handed down a four year jail term for belonging to a ‘mafia-type’ organisation.

He was a prominent member of the camorra and he was tracked down following exchanges of information between the Policia Nacional and their Italian counterparts.

Italian authorities say that Rullo, as one of the key members of the Secondigliano Alliance clan, was directly responsible for a series of violent clashes against the rival Mazzarella gang for control of Naples.

The fugitive has been handed over to the National Court in Madrid which will process Italy’s application for Rullo to be extradited.

