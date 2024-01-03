Villa

Roda, Murcia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 455,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roda with pool - € 455,000

Keyready detached villa on the edge of the famous Roda Golfcourse. The combination with high quality materials makes this with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms a solid investment. This previous showhouse has spacious bright living / dining room with large sliding windows to the terrace and private swimming pool. SOLD FULLY FURNISHED AND INCLUDING MANY EXTRA'S (INCLUDED IN THE PRICE) Roda golf is a completely fenced golf resort location with 24 hour surveillance, located less than 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of the Mar Menor and the cozy center of Los Alcazares. All amenities such as… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.