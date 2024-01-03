3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roda with pool - € 455,000

Villa Roda, Murcia 3 beds 3 baths € 455,000

Keyready detached villa on the edge of the famous Roda Golfcourse. The combination with high quality materials makes this with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms a solid investment. This previous showhouse has spacious bright living / dining room with large sliding windows to the terrace and private swimming pool. SOLD FULLY FURNISHED AND INCLUDING MANY EXTRA'S (INCLUDED IN THE PRICE) Roda golf is a completely fenced golf resort location with 24 hour surveillance, located less than 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of the Mar Menor and the cozy center of Los Alcazares. All amenities such as… See full property details