SPANISH silver screen legend Antonio Banderas is on the hunt for jazz-singing and tap-dancing talent for a pair of Broadway-style musicals to debut at his Malaga theatre this year.

The actor, director, and producer is calling for auditions for the productions ‘Touching Our Song’ and ‘Gypsy’ at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank.

Banderas, who has conquered both Hollywood and Spanish cinema alike, is on the lookout for multifaceted actors, singers, and dancers.

The auditions are scheduled for February 27 in Madrid, and interested performers can apply until January 14 via the theatre’s website.

Antonio Banderas and Alessandra Garci­a hold a meeting with young people at the Soho Caixabank Theatre (Credit Image: © Lorenzo Carnero/ZUMA Press Wire)

‘Touching Our Song’, a romantic comedy set against a musical backdrop, is first up in the calendar.

The play, featuring a script by Neil Simon, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, will premiere in June with Miquel Fernández and María Adamuz taking the lead roles.

The auditions aim to fill not only the understudies for the main characters, Sonia Walsk and Vernon Gersch, but also six additional roles that require strong acting, singing, and dancing chops.

‘Gypsy’, set for an October premiere, showcases Banderas’ directorial prowess.

He has cast his ‘Company’ co-star, the theatrical legend Marta Rivera, as the energetic and charismatic Rose, with Lydia Fairén also joining the impressive cast.

The Soho Caixabank Theatre in Malaga (Credit Image: © Lorenzo Carnero/ZUMA Press Wire)

The production, based on a book by Arthur Laurents with music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, is calling for 27 additional talents.

These roles demand a range of ages, vocal abilities, and the capacity to play various musical instruments.

The casting call for ‘Gypsy’ is particularly challenging, seeking young female talents with skills in tap dancing, acrobatics, and other physical feats.

Male roles require similar physicality, alongside falsetto singing and musical instrument proficiency.

After a hiatus working on his latest film project ‘Babygirl’, an erotic thriller by A24 directed by Halina Reijn and co-starring Nicole Kidman, Malaga’s most famous son is returning to his roots at Teatro del Soho.

