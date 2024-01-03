THE Telegraph has revealed five ‘overlooked’ destinations in Spain to visit in 2024.

Spain has long been a favourite holiday destination for Brits, with spots like Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia receiving an influx of tourists every summer.

But if you’ve already been to the country’s main tourist hotspots, you may be wondering what else the country has to offer.

A land of variety, Spain has everything from verdant countryside to relaxing beaches and sprawling urban centres.

To discover its lesser known spots, The Telegraph has revealed its top five ‘overlooked’ destinations for Brits to explore.

Reus, Catalonia

Reus is a great springtime destination. Photo: Viajero Digital/Facebook

From April this year budget airline Easyjet will start a new route from Manchester to this Catalonian city, as well as reviving their route from Luton. While nearby Salou and Cambrils are well known to British tourists due to the PortAventura theme parks, Reus is also worth a visit.

Reus is full of Catalonia’s distinctive art nouveau architecture, making it a picturesque getaway. The famous architect Antoni Gaudi was born in the city and although none of his works are found there, the modernist influence is certainly present. As well as its architecture, the area is known for vermouth, a typical fortified wine.

The city is also just a 15-minute drive from the historic Tarragona, with a roman amphitheatre and excellent gastronomy. Another day trip from Reus is Priorat, a mountainous area perfect for walking through enchanting villages, vineyards and olive groves.

The Telegraph recommends staying at H10 Imperial Tarraco, a Tarragona based hotel with an outdoor pool and views over the Mediterranean. Prices start at just £97 for a double room.

If you like a more rural stay, they recommend the Priorat Aparthotel in Falset. Starting at just £74 per night, the apartments make a great base for hiking, touring wineries and visiting olive mills.

For wine lovers, the newspaper recommends visiting in autumn, when the grape harvest begins.

If you want a beach holiday, summer is the way to go, but we recommend April and May to avoid the peak tourism season.

Jaen, Andalucia

Jaen is great for hiking with stunning views. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Jaen/Facebook

Spain’s latest foodie hotspot, Jaen is home to four Michelin star restaurants within a 100 metre radius. When you’re not visiting Baga, Radis, Malak or Dama Juana, the city’s rich history and culture is sure to capture your attention.

In the northeast of Andalucia, Jaen is often missed by tourists and celebrities visiting the region. The Telegraph highlighted that both Michael Portillo and James Martin’s recent series on Andalucia skipped the area, despite its impressive renaissance architecture, gastronomy and tasty olive tours.

The area is also known for its hiking trails, including one to the Santa Catalina castle and its expansive mirador.

Jaen cathedral is also worth a visit as it houses the Holy Veil, a piece of fabric believed to be used by Saint Veronica to wipe blood from Christ’s face as he was led to death.

The city is also home to The Palacio Villardompardo, where some of Spain’s largest Arab baths are found.

For a bit of luxury, The Telegraph recommends staying at the Jaen Parador for its dramatic views across the city and ‘lavish’ breakfast.

The area has extremes of temperature, being very cold in the winter and very hot in the summer.

As a result, the best time to go is in Spring or Autumn, driving to the area from the nearby Granada or Malaga.

Oviedo, Asturias

Oviedo is the gastronomic capital of Spain. Photo: Oviedo Gastro/Facebook

Northern Spain has been growing in popularity with locals and tourists alike and with destinations like Oviedo, it’s easy to see why.

The area is home to some of Spain’s most ‘spectacular unspoilt beaches’ nestled amongst hiking trails and Roman churches.

Oviedo is famous for its cider and cheese, being named the Spanish Gastronomic Capital of 2024, with lots of foodie activities throughout the year.

Brown bears roam the mountains which have recently been dug out to make way for a high-speed Madrid-Asturias connection, so you can explore this area easily from the capital.

Alternatively, Spanish airline Vueling offer direct flights from Gatwick.

Prices in Northern Spain are often more purse friendly than other areas of the country, with double rooms starting at just £51 at the stylish Soho Boutique hotel.

The lush green countryside is thanks to the area’s abundance of rain, so the best time to visit is summer, when the weather is hot but not ‘sweltering’.

La Gomera, Canary Islands

La Gomera is full of impressive nature. Photo: Alvaro Armas fotógrafo/Photo

If you can’t afford a tropical holiday in the Bahamas or Hawaii, La Gomera could be a great option.

The little-known island is full of lush forests, dramatic gorges, banana plantations and mango, papaya and orange trees.

Not just a beach holiday, the Canary Island location offers much walking, cycling and stargazing.

An up and coming destination, the accommodation is full of charm, the locals are friendly and the food delicious.

The Telegraph recommends visiting between November and April for a bit of winter sun. For a chilled getaway, check out the Valle de Gran Rey resort. Or if you prefer a luxury vibe, try Hotel Jardin Tecina.

Jerez, Andalucia

Jerez is an underrated city in North Eastern Andalucia Photo: Clinica EndoPerio/Facebook

Although most tourists think Sevilla is Spain’s flamenco hotspot, The Telegraph argues Jerez is the ‘best place’ in the country to experience the art. Even better, you don’t even have to pay for a show. If you wander around the city’s many sherry bars (also known as tabancos), you’re sure to stumble upon singing Spaniards.

This year, Jerez will also see the opening of the Flamenco Museum of Andalucia, so you can learn about this age-old art form.

The area is also known for its sherry and you can visit many factories around the city before exploring the picturesque centre.

Tio Pepe, a well-known sherry producer, also owns a great hotel with ‘smart rooms’ and a rooftop pool. The Hotel Bodega Tio Pepe starts at £113, including breakfast for two.

Like most Andalucian cities, Jerez is incredibly hot in summer so try to visit in the spring or autumn. Ryanair offers flights from April to October or day trippers can visit the city from Seville on the train.

