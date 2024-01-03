A 49-YEAR-OLD Valencia area athletics coach has been arrested and jailed for sexually assaulting children and recording indecent images on spy cameras placed in bathrooms.

The victims are girls aged between 12 and 16, with four of them reporting his behaviour to the Guardia Civil.

The Spaniard from Betera was arrested at the home of a relative in L’Eliana and was refused bail by a Lliria court.

He was detained after the Guardia launched a probe after a teenager told her mother that she had been inappropriately touched by the man.

Somebody close to the coach also discovered some of the pornographic videos made by him and handed them over to the Guardia.

Guardia specialists have analysed numerous computer devices containing the clandestine recordings, which were seized in house raids.

The coach denied making the videos despite appearing in footage where he is clearly seen placing a camera.

Some of the victims trained at the Luis Puig velodrome in Benimamet and some even went to his home for personal tuition.

The Guardia found recordings apparently made in bathrooms at sports facilities but are yet to determine their location.

They said the coach used his computer knowledge to obtain and prepare the recorded material.

Authorities believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward as the man worked with a variety of sports clubs.

He has been charged with two crimes of sexual assault on minors, one count of the corruption of minors, five crimes against privacy, one crime of revealing secrets and one crime of possessing child pornography.