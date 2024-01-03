STAFF at a petrol station in Estepona were held up at gunpoint on January 2.

The robbery took place at a branch of Galp in Huerta Nueva, according to online daily Area Costa del Sol.

Police sources said that the robbery took place at about 5pm. The authorities are searching for a man of South American origin, who was wearing a hoodie and a mask.

The suspect reportedly escaped from the scene thanks to help from an accomplice, who was waiting in a nearby park with an electric scooter.

The police were yet to locate the suspect at the time of publication.

Read more: