FRIDAY night will see the arrival of the Three Kings, leaving gifts for children all over Spain. But this year the Kings will not just be bringing presents with them, but also a blast of icy weather.

The first days of January have already seen frost and fog in inland areas of Spain, and there is more bad weather to come.

Rainy weather is likely to hit Andalucia on Thursday, with heavy showers in the west of the region. Showers are also forecast in Galicia, the north of Castilla y León and the south of the Pyrenees.

The entire peninsula and the Balearic Islands will be affected by the arrival of the cold air on Friday, with rainfall forecast in the north of Spain on Saturday and snowfall in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountains.

There will also be snowfall in some Spanish cities, such as Vitoria and Pamplona, as well as rain, all of which could put a damper on the traditional Kings Day parades on Friday.

The cold snap is expected to last until at least January 11, but could continue beyond that date.

