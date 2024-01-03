DEVELOPERS working on new plans for the Estepona Marina have shared a mock-up photo of their project – but not everyone is overjoyed with the proposal.

The firm, Marinas del Mediterráneo D-Marin, uploaded the picture to their Facebook page, but it was quickly met with a slew of negative comments from some British expats.

The company had written alongside the image: “We are excited about the comprehensive renovation project we have prepared for Estepona Marina.

“The works include both aquatic and terrestrial areas, covering an area of more than 57,000 m2.”

Under fire: The plans for Marina Estepona released by the developer this week

But it is the apparent inclusion of ‘yet another’ children’s park and a mini crazy golf course that has got some residents riled up.

One Brit commented on the post: “No crazy golf please – how depressing and I don’t think a playground should be that prominent in the development. Sorry but that is not impressive.”

One said: “‘No’ to the crazy/mini golf or playground! I thought it was going to be smart. This isn’t Benidorm! The children have lots of other options.”

Another chimed in: “A once-in-a-life-time opportunity to create a magnificent ‘blue and green’ nautical quarter with quality restaurants, bars and retail. It should be all about QUALITY not QUANTITY with peaceful, shaded,fountain areas.



“Playgrounds and crazy golf must be catered for on the paseo not the marina. Don’t miss this opportunity to create a classy nautical quarter Mr Mayor!”

Plans for the new Estepona Marina were met with some backlash on social media

One Facebook user defended the plans, writing: “I think we need to remember that we are in Spain, where all the family is catered for. Why would you not want a park area for children to play in?

“At the moment children visiting the port have no where to play other than near the office so a well equipped area would be great.

If people want fine dining and child free zones, there’s plenty of places in the old town.”

However another replied: “I agree, except for the fact that it’s positioned exactly in the view you would like to enjoy as an adult sitting on the terrace. Plus that cheap colored plastic castle looks terrible. Imagine how it would look after one-two years. Horrible.”

The Olive Press has contacted Marinas del Mediterráneo D-Marin for comment.