THE JANUARY sales start this weekend heralded by Saturday’s Three Kings holiday, but some retailers have already commenced their New Year campaigns.

The traditional first day for bargain-hunting is January 7- one day after Three Kings day- although some stores such as Cortefiel, H&M and Bimba y Lola started price cutting back on December 28.

Mango is the first brand of the Inditex group to begin its sales as of yesterday(Tuesday) on garments such as coats and dresses from the last season.

The remaining Inditex outlets including Zara, Lefties, Massimo Dutti and Oysho, will start online sales on January 6 and the next day in their stores.

El Corte Ingles will maintain the traditional opening day of January 7 for commencing discounts- and the same applies to the Sfera chain.

As the sales season approaches, the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has warned customers to avoid compulsive shopping and to ensure that they know their rights as consumers.

In the case of online purchases, they point out that consumers retain the right to return a product even if it is on sale and can return it within 14 days after delivery.

The Christmas and New Year campaigns marked a notable increase in employment, creating some 28,532 jobs in the purchasing, logistics and warehouse sectors, as well as in customer service, which represents an increase of 40% compared to the previous year, according to InfoJobs.

The sales dates are as follows:

H&M: 28/12/23

• Bimba y Lola: 28/12/23

• Cortefiel: 28/12/23

• Handle: 02/01/24

• Massimo Dutti: 06/01/24

• Lefties: 06/01/24

• Oysho: 06/01/24

• Zara: 06/01/24

• Zara Home: 06/01/24

• Stradivarius: 06/01/24

• Bershka: 06/01/24

• Sfera: 07/01/24

• El Corte Ingles: 07/01/24