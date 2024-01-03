A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Honduras has filed a police report in Madrid after he was allegedly gang-raped by eight men in a Madrid park in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

According to the victim, his ordeal began at around 3am on January 1 when he began talking to two young women in a park in the Carabanchel district.

Nearby was the group of eight men, who were friends of the women. The group invited them to join them to drink beers.

According to the alleged victim’s account, as reported by Spanish daily El Mundo, the two women then left to catch a bus.

Policia Nacional image

The group and the victim carried on drinking until they allegedly sexually assaulted him, holding him down and penetrating him anally.

When the attack was over the men left the scene, and the victim began to make his way home.

The battery in his phone was flat, so he stopped a passer-by and borrowed their mobile to alert the police at around 9.30am.

When the police arrived he explained that he had been drinking all night, something that was clear to the officers by his state and his sometimes confused account of what had happened to him.

The case will now be investigated by the National Police.

