Apartment Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 145,000

La Mata apartment on the second floor (without elevator) 65 m2 corner house, very bright and with great views of the sea and the community pool from all rooms, the house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, separate kitchen, large living room and glazed terrace, the house is sold furnished… See full property details