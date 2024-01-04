A BRITISH pensioner has been arrested in southern Spain near Marbella over alleged historic child sex offences in the United Kingdom.

The 79-year-old, who had been living a seemingly normal life for years, was apprehended on Christmas Eve in Coin, a town approximately 35 minutes north of Marbella.

He is accused of sexually assaulting two girls aged 10 and 13, the first of the alleged crimes dating back to 1967, when he was 22 years old.

Reports claim that his first victim, a 13-year-old girl, was subjected to indecent acts in the suspect’s home.

The investigation suggests that he asked the young girl to remove her underwear and raise her hands.

Further allegations include repeated assaults on another girl, aged 10, between 1994 and 1997, when the man was 52.

The second victim reported that the man entered her room and touched her inappropriately under the duvet on ‘four or five occasions.’

Despite the severity of these accusations, the suspect had managed to enjoy a dream retirement in a town near the popular tourist destination of Costa del Sol until his recent arrest.

The operation leading to his capture was a result of ongoing investigations into his whereabouts and activities.

He now faces extradition to the UK, where he will be charged for these crimes.

