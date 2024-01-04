A FAMILY doctors group wants compulsory mask wearing restored to hospitals and medical centres to reduce the spread of flu, Covid, and other respiratory diseases.

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) wants stronger protection measures to prevent the transmission of respiratory infection viruses to people with multiple pathologies and chronic patients.

This includes the return to the mandatory wearing of masks which was imposed during the Covid pandemic.

It also wants to re-establish greater spacing between seats in health centres, the dispensing of hydroalcoholic gels and improved ventilation in waiting rooms.

In addition, they have asked the health authorities to raise awareness among the population about the proper use of healthcare services and not to use them if medical treatment is not required to avoid centres being over-saturated.

Although a rise in cases of Covid, influenza A and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has been detected, the semFYC does say that instances so far of co-infection are very low.

But the general practitioners have warned that the situation might get worse after the Three Kings celebrations and the start of the new school term.

The semFYC will distribute a guide to people with a viral condition featuring recommendations as to what they should do including taking rest and avoiding social interaction.

It also urges them to see a doctor only if they are at risk or if they have breathing difficulties or are suffering with a fever.