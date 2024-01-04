YOUNG Spanish tourists are flocking to this Portuguese town set to be the country’s next big tourist destination.

Portugal is known for its charming cities and stunning beaches.

For many years tourists have raved about the delights of Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve, but there is still so much to explore in Spain’s neighbouring nation.

One location is growing in popularity with young Spaniards as the perfect weekend getaway.

Just a two and half hour drive from the Spanish border, Coimbra could be Portugal’s next tourist hotspot.

The picturesque city is loved by Spanish tourists. Photo by Migsar Navarro on Unsplash

Full of history, the town’s university has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The steps leading up to the famed university. Photo: Coimbra Tourism Guide

The Universidade de Coimbra was Portugal’s first university and established in 1290, it is one of the oldest in Europe.

Visitors must check out the Biblioteca Joanina, a Baroque style library described as ‘one of the most impressive in the world’.

A must-see for book lovers Photo: Coimbra Tourism Guide

The university area is also home to the Catedral Vieja, dating back to the 12th century.

You can’t leave Coimbra without visiting the Palacio Real with its impressive chapel and extensive network of ornate rooms.

Almost 800 years later, Coimbra remains a student town and has a friendly, vively vibe to match.

There are plenty of bars, cafes and restaurants to enjoy, especially in the warm summer weather.

If you like fine dining and traditional Portuguese food, Arcadas is a great choice.

Loggia, found in an art museum, also offers a unique dining experience with views over the town.

For those who prefer a more relaxed vibe and cheap eats, O Mimo offers a menu del dia for just €10.

To enjoy a drink after a long day of exploring, check out Passporte for its stunning river views.

The town is found along the Mondego river Photo by Ricardo Resende on Unsplash

If you want to relive your student days in a relaxed atmosphere, try Rugby Lounge Club or for a more sophisticated vibe, try Sapientia Boutique Hotel.

The town’s cobbled streets lead to Baroque wonders like the Monasterio de Santa Cruz and Iglesia de Santiago.

Found on the Mondego River, visitors can marvel at the architecture dotted along the shore.

If you get tired of looking at the town’s stunning buildings, you’ll find reprieve in the Botanical Gardens or Quinta de las Lagrimas Park.

The green oasis of Coimbra, the Botanical Gardens Photo by Gothic Aries on Unsplash

Like Spain, Portugal is home to many paradors and if you like a bit of luxury, Casa da Insua could be for you.

