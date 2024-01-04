THE Sun has named this city on Spain’s Costa del Sol as an ‘underrated’ beach destination.

Cheap pints, hot weather and a short flight away from the UK are just some of the reasons why The Sun has praised this Andalucian city.

According to the newspaper, the destination is often missed by tourists who opt for other hotspots like Marbella, Sevilla, the Canaries or Balearic Islands.

However, they claim Malaga is actually a ‘hidden winter sun holiday treasure waiting to be discovered’.

Malaga is full of history and culture Photo by Jonas Denil on Unsplash

Among the reasons why they praise the city is the two to three hour flights available from most UK airports.

They claim this makes Malaga ‘perfect for a long weekend away or longer trip’.

The newspaper also mentioned the area’s warm temperatures, with highs of 20C even in the winter.

They said: “This makes it a great winter destination

“Holidaymakers will experience the authentic local lifestyle and uncrowded experience of the beaches and the city’s hidden charm.”

With some 105 miles of beach, there’s something for everyone.

Visitors can sunbathe, enjoy water sports and indulge in local cuisine along the coastline.

According to The Sun: “Every beach in Malaga has a distinct appeal, whether it is a calm, family-friendly coastline near fishing villages or surrounded by beach bars and nightclubs.”

The newspaper highlighted Playa de la Malagueta, just a ‘few steps away’ from the city centre.

They recommended the ‘dark sandy beach’ for its wealth of activities and typical cuisine such as spit roasted fish, also known as Espeto.

The Costa del Sol is known for its sunsets. Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

Brits love a pint, so The Sun was sure to highlight Malaga’s position as Spain’s twelfth cheapest city, with an average beer price of £2.20.

Akari Nightclub was also recommended for its purse friendly pints, where entry and three drinks costs just €5 (£4.30).

The city is also full of unique museums, monuments and culture.

Malaga is well known for being Picasso’s birthplace and visitors can see a huge display of his art at the local Picasso Museum.

If art isn’t your thing, you can also check out stunning architecture and panoramic views from the historic Alcazaba fortress, Gibralfaro Castle and the Roman theatre.

Although the most popular time to visit Malaga is in the spring and summer, The Sun recommended the city as an autumn-winter sun destination.

The city’s carnival takes place in February, where ‘traditional music, parades and street performers’ provide another incentive to visit.

