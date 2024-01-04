THE Three Kings will travel in style for this year’s celebrations, arriving to various towns by boat and helicopter.

This Friday, January 5, is an important day for children across Spain.

It is the day when the Three Kings arrive with arms full of Christmas gifts.

But this year, the kings will touch down with more extravagance than ever in Estepona, Benahavis, Fuengirola and Benalmadena.

The festivities will start in Benalmadena, where the Kings will arrive by boat at 10:30am on Friday morning.

They will arrive at the Puerto Deportivo, where children can give the Kings cards in return for gifts.

The Kings will then make three stops in the town’s main areas before being greeted by the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara at the Museo Precolombino Felipe Orlando.

Celebrations will begin in Estepona at 11am, when the kids party will kick off in the Parque Ferial, Deportivo y de Ocio Permanente.

After a day of fun, the Kings will arrive in the city by helicopter just before 5pm.

The Three Kings will arrive in style on January 5. Photo: Cordon Press

They will make their traditional visit to Alzheimer’s patients at the Residencia de Ancianos y del Centro de Día de Alzheimer.

Then, there will be a parade through Avenida Andalucia.

In Benahavis, a kid’s party will begin at 1pm with Christmas themed inflatables until 7pm.

The Kings will touch down in the municipal football pitch at 5.30pm.

A parade will see four floats travel along the Avenida Fiscal Luis Portero to the Avenida de Andalucia.

Fuengirola will receive the Three Kings at 4pm, when they arrive in a helicopter at the Elola Football Field.

Just an hour later at 5pm, they will set off on their parade down Calle Mallorca.

