DOZENS of dolphins were spotted swimming off the Marbella coast on Christmas day.
The amazing video shows a dolphin pod playing with a jet skier off the coast of Marbella.
The dolphins swim alongside the jet ski, jumping in and out of the water.
Dozens can be seen above and below the waves following the lucky jet skier.
It was captured on Christmas Day by watersports company, Aquatime.
The coast of Marbella is home to three species of dolphin including the common dolphin, striped and bottlenose.
The dolphins featured in the video appear to be common dolphins.
