THE INCLEMENT weather that has seen in the New Year in Spain is set to continue today, with weather warnings issued for rain, storms and hail across the Andalucia region.

The Aemet state meteorological service has issued a yellow weather warning – the second lowest of four colours – from 12pm Thursday, due to the chance of rain in the provinces of Cordoba, Huelva and Seville.

What’s more, Cadiz province will be on yellow alert for the same reason from 6pm onward.

The four provinces could see as much as 15 litres of rainfall per square metre in just an hour, while the showers may also come with storms and hail.

Image by Alicja from Pixabay

On Friday January 5, when Kings Day processions will be held across Spain, yellow weather warnings will remain in place for the Costa del Sol. On that day, however, they will be due to heavy winds and high waves on the coasts of Almeria and Granada, as well as frost in Jaen.

Snowfall is also forecast above altitudes of 900 metres, with as much as 5 centimetres of fresh snow likely in the areas of Cazorla and Segura.

