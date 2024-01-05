3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Dolores De Pacheco with pool - € 264,000

Townhouse Dolores De Pacheco, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 264,000

Are you looking for an affordable new build attached villa on one level in a typical Spanish village, but not too far away from the Medsea? Then this project in Dolores de Pacheco, only a few minutes driving from the Medsea, is something for you. The villas come with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious and bright living / dining area and open kitchen with island, and are built according the highest standards. Included in the price are electric appliances in the kitchen, pre-installation of airco, private swimming pool with lights and shower, a solarium with summer kitchen, and lights in- and… See full property details