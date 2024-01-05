SEISMIC activity increased by 70.3% in Alicante province last year according to the National Geographic Institute.

There were 91 tremors ranging between 1.5 and 3.8 degrees on the Richter scale, with the most- 29- in the l’Alcoia region, followed by 11 in the Vega Baja.

The largest tremor measuring 3.8 degrees was recorded at Banyeres de Mariola on July 30.

BANYERES DE MARIOLA

The big rise in reported seismic activity however may just be down to better monitoring.

The University of Alicante’s Sergio Molina said: “Over the years, we have set up new recording stations and improved equipment, which makes the level of detection much more precise.”

“As such the figures can simply mean that our detection is better and does not have to be related to anything else,” he added.

Molina emphasised that a direct relationship cannot be established between the increase in seismic activity and a likely imminence of earthquakes.

“Earth dynamics are very complex and more factors are needed to understand the full picture,” he warned.

