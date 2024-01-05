TRAVEL experts have shared their top destinations for 2024 and this region in western Spain has made the cut.

Brits have loved visiting Spain for decades, but few venture out of tourism hotspots like Andalucia, Valencia and Madrid.

However, the country has a rich diversity of cultures, landscapes and cuisines to be explored.

Now, The Travel Association, also known as ABTA, have named Extremadura as one of their top destinations for 2024.

Just above Andalucia, the Western region shares a border with Portugal.

Although often overlooked by international tourists the area is known for its rich food, language and culture.

According to a spokesperson for The Travel Association: “The Spanish region of Extremadura is a largely undiscovered gem, home to three UNESCO world heritage sites and some of the country’s most attractive, historic cities.”

They recommend starting a trip to Extremadura in Merida, the region’s capital.

Great for history buffs, the city is the epicentre of Spain’s roman history and is home to Spain’s National Museum of Roman Art.

Merida has many roman ruins and museums to explore. Photo by Jordi Vich Navarro on Unsplash

The city also has plenty of well-preserved ruins to explore, including an aqueduct, circus, roman theatre and forum.

After Merida, the association recommends visiting Caceres.

The medieval centre of the city is so beautifully intact that it was used in the hit TV show, Game of Thrones.

Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

Caceres also has one of the largest squares in Spain.

There, you can climb a tower to admire the city’s sprawling streets from above.

The association also recommends visiting Trujillo, a city described as ‘one of the romantic cities’ in all of Spain.

Photo by Alexandra Salvado on Unsplash

A city of many accolades, its main square was also named Spain’s most ‘spectacular’ by Lonely Planet.

That’s because every corner is crammed with Baroque and Renaissance manor houses adorned with intricate facades.

Trujillo is also home to one of the best paradors in Spain, housed in the historic Santa Clara convent.

Extremadura is home to many Game of Thrones filming locations and Trujillo Castle famously served as Casterly Rock in the series.

Photo by Manuel Torres Garcia on Unsplash

The region is also well-known for its natural beauty, including the Jerte Valley’s astonishing cherry blossom trees.

Extremadura is known for its cherry blossoms. Photo by Pilar Rubio on Unsplash

The region is also great for foodies, being home to Spain’s famous jamon, tortilla de patatas and pimento, a spice tasting like smoked paprika.

