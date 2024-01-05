A STUDY has revealed which supermarkets sell the highest quality roscones in Spain as the country gears up to celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings.

Homemade “Roscon de reyes” , Spanish typical dessert of Epiphany Photo: Cordon Press

On January 6, families across Spain will gather around a sweet bread shaped like a doughnut and jeweled like a crown to celebrate Three Kings Day.

Filled with sweet whipped cream and topped with almonds, the price of your average roscon de reyes has shot up in recent years.

Many brands claim their prices have risen to avoid sacrificing the quality of the dessert itself.

Luckily, the Spanish Consumers Organisation (OCU) has carried out a study revealing which is the best supermarket roscon.

An expert panel considered the smell, taste, texture, packaging and nutritional value to decide which roscones are worth your money.

Lidl (10,65€/Kg)

The German supermarket chain has triumphed for the second year running, earning a five out of five rating for its roscon.

The second cheapest in the list at around €7.99 per roscon, it has also been called a ‘master buy’.

El Corte Inglés (19, 14€/Kg)

Although the most expensive in this list, this roscon could be worth your money, with a five out of five rating.

The average 850g cake costs €16.95

The department store also offers a truffle and cream version at €19.99.

Finally, they also stock a traditional no filling roscon at €11.99.

Alcampo (15,55€/Kg)

If you have a fussy family that also wants quality, Alcampo could be the supermarket for you.

Their roscon was awarded four out of five stars and is the biggest on offer at any supermarket.

The giant cake weighs 1090g, with a 40% cream filling, making it the largest in the list.

This year, they are also offering traditional, truffle and gluten free versions of the traditional roscon.

Prices range from €13.99 for the celiac roscon to €16.95 for the supermarket’s large version.

Dia (11,42€/Kg)

The fourth cheapest option on the market, Dia’s roscon was awarded a four out of five rating.

The high quality dessert is available in small and large sizes suited to every family, with large cakes coming in at €9.99 and mini versions at €5.99.

Roscones are eaten to celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings. Photo: Cordon Press

Aldi (11,41€/Kg)

The budget supermarket chain was awarded three stars out of five this year, losing a star due to its low percentage of cream filling at just 42%.

The third cheapest supermarket version, Aldi’s roscon comes in at €7.99, however, it is slightly smaller than other options available.

Eroski (13,56€/Kg)

A little more pricey, Eroski’s roscon is €10.85 per unit.

However, for those with a smaller appetite, they also offer a mini version at just €8.95, or a no-filling roscon for €4.95.

The expert panel gave this version a three out of five rating, so if you’re looking for quality and price Eroski may not be the one for you.

Carrefour (14,99€/Kg)

The French supermarket chain is the only shop in the list to offer a variety of roscon flavours, among them forest fruits and truffle cream.

However, expect to pay more for the novelty.

Carrefour’s forest fruits roscon costs a whopping €15.89, while the truffle cream version comes in at €14.99.

Their traditional roscon is cheaper, at €11.99.

This makes it the six cheapest version in the list, with a rating of just three out of five.

Ahorramas (15,53€/Kg)

Although the supermarket’s roscon contains 50% filling, it’s not enough to win Ahorramas a top spot in the ranking, with three out of five stars.

The budget supermarket’s roscon costs €6.99, but weighs much less than its counterparts at just 450g.

Mercandona

Although the cheapest roscon on the market, averaging at around €8.50 each, Mercadona’s offering was only given a two out of five rating.

