2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Sayalonga with pool - € 395,000

Finca/Country House Sayalonga, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 395,000

Description of object: Country house with pool near Sayalonga / Competa Through the entrance area you come into the living area, the dining area. A hallway divides from here, from which you can reach the two bedrooms and the two bathrooms. The property is beautifully landscaped, Mediterranean, with trees and vegetation from this region and easy to maintain. Fixture and fittings: Aluminum windows Fireplace with insert Corner bath, High-quality wooden interior doors Outdoor kitchen with barbecue Covered terraces Storage room which can also be used as a separate workshop Entrance gate Kidney… See full property details