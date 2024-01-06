BREXIT has hurt the economy, increased prices and made stopping illegal immigration tougher than ever, a large majority in the UK think.

The findings of a new Opinium poll of over 2,000 UK voters has shown that more people than ever think leaving the EU was a mistake.

A whole three years after the UK dropped out of the bloc, only 10% think Brexit has helped their personal finances.

In contrast over a third of those interviewed think they have less money at the end of the week.

In answer to the publicity campaign that spurred the Leave vote, less than one in ten believe it has helped improve the NHS.

Nearly half say the NHS has suffered from leaving the EU, with staffing problems being worse than ever.

A massive 63% believe Brexit has added to the cost of living and swelled inflation, as opposed to 7% who think it has helped the situation.

Just over a fifth of those polled said leaving the EU has been good for the UK generally while nearly half of them believe it has been a bad move.

And in a punishing indictment on the idea Brexit would allow the UK to sign global trade deals, nearly half believe it has been rocked trade.

“Public discontent at how Brexit has been handled by the government continues,” James Crouch of Opinium said.

“More than half of Leave voters now think that Brexit has been bad for the UK’s ability to control immigration, piling even more pressure on an issue the government is vulnerable on,” he added.

While Brexit might not play a role in this year’s UK election, its consequences could help bring the downfall of the Tories, experts think.

