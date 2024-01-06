A MAN has been found dead in the toilet of a Jet2 plane travelling from Spain to the UK.



The body of the unnamed flyer was discovered on a January 2 flight from Tenerife to Manchester.

The midair tragedy is said to have left passengers and crew members shaken.

Passengers seated nearby grew concerned when the man — who has not been identified — got up to use the toilet and never returned.

They alerted the crew, who discovered his lifeless body. Flight LS918 was then diverted to Cork, Ireland, due to “a customer requiring medical attention,” a Jet2 spokesperson told The Mirror.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of our highly-trained crew who intervened as soon as they became aware,” they continued.

Passengers from the flight ultimately arrived in Manchester at 1:30 on the morning of January 3, five hours after its originally scheduled arrival time of 8:30pm.

According to an unnamed passenger interviewed by The Mirror, the man was said to be traveling alone.

A man tragically passed away in the bathroom on a Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Manchester. Credit: Cordon Press image

“My husband reported someone had been in the plane’s toilet for a long time and he said that he thought he was dead,” the passenger said.

“Tragically he was right.”

“This was an extremely difficult situation for our crew and we would like to thank them for their efforts,” said the Jet2 spokesperson.

“Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

In a statement to The Daily Mail, a spokesman for Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that the man who died was British, and that the office was in contact with local authorities.

This is not the first inflight tragedy to befall the budget airline, based in Leeds.

On March 7, 2023, a 44-year-old man died on a Jet2 flight from Antalya, Turkey to Glasgow, Scotland after falling ill onboard.

Crew members performed 40 minutes of CPR after passengers grew concerned about the man, who had gone to sleep and not woken up.

“We were around 40 minutes away from landing and the next minute, all the cabin crew started running toward the seats behind me,” an unnamed passenger told The Daily Record at the time.

“A man had been pulled onto the aisle and they were trying to give him mouth-to-mouth.”

READ MORE