THE 2024 tourist season in the Costa del Sol is set to be dominated by the Dutch, according to a new market analysis.

The study shows that 24% of early bookings for the upcoming year have been made by tourists from the Netherlands, with a population of just 18 million.

This influx from the Netherlands is not just about a change in the tourist landscape; it reflects a broader trend of early planning among European travellers, according to Holidu, a vacation rental and apartment company.

Guests generally booked their stays 60 days in advance, highlighting the importance of pre-planned trips over last-minute ones.

And optimism prevails among hosts and rental home operators, with 80% expecting to match or exceed their 2023 booking numbers.

Bookings for last year also showed a strong presence from the Dutch, followed by Great Britain and Germany as the top contributors behind Spanish tourists.

The year 2023 witnessed a 9% increase in tourist accommodation prices in Malaga, with average nightly rates rising from €128 in 2022 to €140 in 2023.

In the coming year, the average price in Málaga will rise to €136 per night, although there are more affordable alternatives in destinations like Torremolinos, Benalmádena, and Fuengirola, where average rates range from €103 to €116 per night.

In 2023, the average stay on the Costa del Sol was about 7 nights, with Mondays and Saturdays being the preferred days for check-ins and check-outs.

Notably, there has been a shift towards weekday bookings over traditional Saturday arrivals.

During the peak weeks of August 2023, community swimming pools were the most sought-after amenity in vacation rentals, followed by private pools, pet-friendly accommodations, internet access, air conditioning, and balconies/terraces.

The preference for private pools is set to rise in 2024, along with increasing demands for air conditioning and internet access.

There’s also a growing focus on sustainability, with plans to install solar panels and implement water-saving systems gaining traction among hosts.

As the Costa del Sol prepares for 2024, the tourist rental market is poised for an exciting year, with Dutch visitors leading the charge.

