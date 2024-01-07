3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinar de Campoverde with pool garage - € 385,000

Villa Pinar de Campoverde, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 385,000

Last remaining Villa at this price. In a very nice central location, between the two main areas of shops and restaurants in a Village of approximately 3,000 residents, most of whom reside all year round. Very close to the Lo Romero golf and a short drive to the beach, Marinas of La Zenia for shopping. Price correct as at June 2023 Building specification structure – Foundations made of reinforced concrete, in accordance with earthquake resistant building codes. – Reinforced concrete structure and pre-fabricated structural elements (beams, joists and filler blocks, etc.), in accordance with… See full property details