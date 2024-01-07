SPANISH tennis hero Rafa Nadal will have to miss the upcoming Australian Open so that he can receive more treatment to his hip, after a new injury was detected after the Brisbane International tournament.

Nadal, 37, had only just made his return to the tennis circuit after missing nearly a year due to a hip injury. Despite the long absence, he won his first two matches in Brisbane in straight sets last week.

But on Friday he lost his quarter-final match against Jordan Thompson, which is where he picked up this new injury.

Netflix

“Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried,” he wrote on social network X (formerly Twitter). “Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news,” he added.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” he said in the tweet.

I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months.

Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive… pic.twitter.com/FoFrr5AgMZ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 7, 2024

Spanish tennis fans will be hoping that he makes a speedy recovery from this latest setback, not least so that they can see him at a live exhibition match against countryman Carlos Alcaraz, at an event in Las Vegas due to be live-streamed by Netflix on March 3, 2024.

The match between the 22-time Grand Slam men’s singles title champion Nadal, and fellow Spaniard and current World number 2 Alcaraz, will be broadcast in English and Spanish, and will feature additional players and match-ups that will be announced by Netflix at a later date.

Read more: