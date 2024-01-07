THE two-millennia-old Roman Baths of Torreblanca will open to the public on Spain’s Costa del Sol towards the end of January, the government has announced.

The 4,000m2 plot of land was the subject of a fierce battle by Fuengirola council to take over the land from developers.

In 1917, the then mayor expropriated the land which had lain waste for years, and the finished heritage site will now be provided free of charge for residents and visitors.

The €267,000 project is designing the viewing paths with interpretation panels telling the story of each area.

A grant from the Junta de Andalucia regional government funded the works which include lighting, toilets and general beautification of the archaeological site.

The regional government qualified the thermal baths of Torreblanca as an area of special cultural interest in the first in 2005.

The site was used as Roman baths until the fourth century AD.

It then became used to produce salted fish and dyes before finally becoming a cemetery between the fifth and sixth centuries.

Archaeologists have found at least 30 graves at the site so far.

“We continue to move forward to enhance its value and so that all local residents and visitors can enjoy this municipal asset,” Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula said.

ALSO READ: