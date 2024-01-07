CNN has revealed its 24 must visit travel destinations for 2024 and this Spanish beauty spot has made the list.

Last year, international tourism reached 90% of pre-pandemic levels and 2024 is predicted to see even more growth.

While Paris, London and New York continue to top international tourism lists, CNN have highlighted 24 under the radar places you should visit in 2024.

Among Turkey’s Black Sea, South Korea and Albania, the US based media outlet highlighted a region in northern Spain in their list.

Galicia was chosen for its nature, history, gastronomy and of course, the historic Camino de Santiago.

The media outlet highlighted the little-known nature of the area, with ‘empty beaches bordered by the wild Atlantic ocean and framed by the rugged landscape of the Islas Atlanticas National Park’.

The islands of Islas Atlanticas National Park Photo: Turismo Galicia

For more breathtaking views, they recommended visiting some of the lighthouses which define the area.

Of particular interest is the Cabo Fisterra, where you can stay at the Hotel O Semaforo de Fisterra, a ‘rocky peninsula’ home to the ‘picturesque Finisterre lighthouse’.

They also recommend the UNESCO protected Tower of Hercules, thought to be the oldest surviving Roman lighthouse in the world.

The historic tower of Hercules Photo by Damián Regueiro Fuentes on Unsplash

Stunning views are also on the cards in Santiago de Compostela, well known for its 12th century cathedral.

The end point of the Camino de Santiago. Photo by Victoriano Izquierdo on Unsplash

The university city is also the endpoint for hundreds of pilgrims undertaking the emblematic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

Possibly from feeding so many hungry pilgrims, the city has also become a foodie hotspot, with ‘mouth watering’ seafood and a lively tapas scene.

It’s no surprise that CNN chose Galicia as one of their top picks as tourism in the region has grown in recent years.

Galicia is known for its beautiful coastline Photo by Laura Agustí on Unsplash

Unlike Brits, Spaniards tend to migrate north, seeking the cooler climates to escape the scorching summer heat.

READ MORE: