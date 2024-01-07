A 28-YEAR-OLD woman has been rescued by the Guardia Civil in Villajoyosa after being forced into prostitution during her six year stay in Spain

The victim lived with a man, 54, who she travelled to Spain with back in 2017.

He has been jailed after being arrested for human trafficking, sexual assault, and causing injury.

ARRESTED EXPLOITER

The woman was totally controlled by him and had to have sex with strangers and take drugs to maintain multiple relationships.

The Guardia Civil learnt in late September about the exploitation and raided a Villajoyosa address, although details of the operation have only just been disclosed.

The Guardia said that the victim- of undisclosed nationality- was physically attacked by the man if she did not want to have sex with clients.

