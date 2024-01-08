A BRITISH expat is sounding the alarm after her car windshield was ‘hit by a rock’ while driving under a bridge on the A-7 motorway.

The young estate agent was travelling from Malaga Airport to Marbella on Saturday night when the ‘terrifying’ incident took place.

It happened near the Fuengirola hockey club on the A-7 motorway, which is used by hundreds of tourists and British expats everyday.

The expat, who asked not to be named, told the Olive Press today: “It was 10.15pm at night and we were driving back from the airport, then all of a sudden I heard a massive loud bang and it was just as we had come underneath the bridge.

DAMAGED: British expat’s car following terrifying incident (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press Spain)

“I thought it was a gunshot at first because it was so loud but then I obviously saw the window.

“My husband saw the rock hit the windshield and bounce into the road, we were so lucky it didn’t cause an accident. If it had smashed through the window it would have hit my husband and he could have easily swerved and lost control.

“I’ve reported it to the police and I’m going down to the station today to make an official report, it’s supposedly been happening a lot down the coast.”

It comes after police last month quizzed four teenagers for allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars.

The gang, aged between 13 and 15, smashed the windshields of at least two vehicles and one lorry.

According to police, the youths were targeting cars at the La Cañada shopping centre before moving to the Trapiche bridge.

They were tracked down by police following multiple denuncias, before being handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

It comes after another group of teens were caught throwing rocks at buses as they passed through Calle Doctor Muguerza Bernal in Malaga in November.