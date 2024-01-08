MASKS will not be enforced in Andalucian hospitals as many other regions make face coverings mandatory.

Masks will not be made mandatory in hospitals across Andalucia. Photo: Cordon Press

Health tsar Monica Garcia issued the temporary recommendation last week as cases of flu, influenza and Covid continue to rise.

Many regions like Valencia, Catalonia and Murcia have followed the recommendation.

Meanwhile Andalucia, Madrid, Navarra and Castille y Leon have not imposed new regulations.

Andalucia will continue to follow the rules established in June 2023, after the Covid-19 global health emergency was declared over by the World Health Organisation.

Although not obligatory, the Junta has recommended that carers or anyone who frequently visits health environments should wear a mask.

Andalucia’s Department for Public Health has also recommended the use of masks if a health professional believes a patient has a respiratory illness or they are carrying out certain tests.

It comes as respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Spain, with 952.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, the rate in Andalucia is much lower, at 505.2 per 100,000.

READ MORE: