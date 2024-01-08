A MOTHER faces prosecution after dumping her two children, aged six and eight, on a Costa Blanca highway as a punishment.

An Elche Policia Local patrol spotted the youngsters walking alone on a poorly lit road without a pavement between Arenales del Sol and El Altet.

As officers pulled over to speak to the children, a car pulled up and their mother got out.

She told the police that she had picked the youngsters up from school and since they were misbehaving, she stopped the car and told them to get out.

The woman drove off with the aim of returning a few minutes later after giving them what she thought was a lesson.

When she returned, the children were no longer and started to shout their names as she looked for them.

A third child was left inside the car under the supervision of a group of young people and a woman who was passing by,

As the search continued, the driver of another vehicle told her that she had spotted them walking on the road and she got back into her car to look for them.

The children were none the worse for what happened despite walking for around a kilometre on the shoulder of the road.

The Elche police have reported the woman to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.