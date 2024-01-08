FIVE Spanish towns have won a place in the 2024 list of Spain’s prettiest pueblos.

Some 19 towns were put forward to gain the prestigious title in 2024 but just five made the cut.

To gain a place, the towns must meet some 40 conditions including heritage, urban planning, harmony, cleanliness, preservation of facades, traffic, care of flowers and green areas, programmed cultural activities and attention to traditions.

Given the tough requirements, only around 20% of nominated candidates are successful.

There are currently 116 towns in the list, managed by the Asociacion de los Pueblos Mas Bonitos de España.

This year, Spain’s new ‘most beautiful towns’ were Parauta (Malaga), Ampudia (Palencia), Comillas (Cantabria), Trevejo and Trujillo (Caceres).

Parauta

Parauta is known for its white facades and enchanted forest. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Parauta/Facebook

The Malaga town is now one of three places in the region awarded the ‘beautiful town’ title alongside Frigiliana and Genaguacil.

Found in the Serrania de Ronda’s Genal Valley, it is known for its ‘Bosque Encantado’, an ‘enchanted’ forest walk for families.

The white washed town stands out against the surrounding green of the Parque Natural Sierra de las Nieves.

It is also close to the Bosque de Cobre, famed for its golden trees in the autumn.

Although Parauta is a relaxing place to enjoy nature, the town also holds many delights along its cobbled streets, including the Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepcion and typical gastronomy such as gazpacho, local meats and wines.

Ampudia

The medieval facades of Ampudia old town Photo: Palencia Turimso

This Castilla y Leon town was picked for its medieval facades, plethora of museums and calendar full of cultural activities.

The town’s main attraction is its gothic castle.

The impressive facades house fascinating collections from arms, to musical instruments, to toys.

Beyond the castle, Ampudia has many interesting museums dedicated to medicine, religious art and even model buildings.

Any visit to Ampudia is incomplete without contemplating the Colegiata de San Miguel.

The collegiate church houses a lovely chapel with baroque paintings and a fully functional 18th century organ.

Despite having around 700 inhabitants, the town still holds a variety of festivals and events throughout the year.

The most important is the Festival de Paleteo y Danza, held in August to preserve the region’s traditional dance, known as Paleteo.

Comillas

The verdent view of Cantabria Photo: Ayuntamiento de Comillas

Described as ‘one of the most beautiful and well known towns in Cantabria’, Comillas is not to be missed on any visit to northern Spain.

It is recognised for its natural landscapes and architecture, including works by famous Spanish architect, Antoni Guadi.

One of Guadi’s first projects, El Capricho de Guadi was a house designed for a wealthy client, with a sweeping turret, tiled exterior and plenty of creative features typical of the artist.

El Capricho de Guadi is one of the artist’s only works outside Catalonia Photo: El Capricho de Guadi/Facebook

It was even voted the Best Landmark in the 2023 Remarkable Venue Awards.

As well as Guadi’s work, Comillas is full of architectural wonders including El Palacio de Sobrellano, with its Capilla Panteón and la Universidad Pontificia.

Although often overlooked, the town itself is quaint and historic, especially near the town hall and Fuente de los Tres Canos

The coastline, dotted with lagoons, is framed by the Picos de Europa mountains which you can admire during a walk along the cobbled port.

Trevejo

The charming facades of Trevejo Photo: Lospueblosmasbonitosdeespana.org

Unexplored by most tourists, Extremadura is becoming more and more well known for its rustic, historic towns like Trevejo.

Found in the ‘Sierra de Gata’, the town is home to just 25 people but there is still much to see, including the old castle ruins and the Iglesia de San Juan.

The town itself is also well preserved, so visitors can explore the winding streets and cobbled alleyways.

However, the area’s main attraction is the stunning hiking trails laced throughout the Sierra de Gata and nearby mountain ranges like Garduño, Albilla, San Pedro and Cachaza.

Trujillo

Trujillo’s main square has been described as one of the most ‘spectacular’ in Spain. Photo by Alexandra Salvado on Unsplash

Just 45 km from Caceres, Extremadura, Trujillo has found fame in recent years after its castle was featured in Game of Thrones as Casterly Rock.

It’s no surprise the hit TV show picked Trujillo as one of its filming locations as the town is full of history.

In fact, Trujillo’s plaza was described as Spain’s most ‘spectacular’ square by travel magazine, Lonely Planet.

It is known as a romantic spot thanks to its Baroque and Renaissance manor houses adorned with intricate facades.

Trujillo is also home to one of the best paradors in Spain, housed in the historic Santa Clara convent.

READ MORE: