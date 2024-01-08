VALENCIA CITY officially launches its year as the European Green Capital 2024 this Thursday with two days of ‘opening’ events at the Palau de la Musica.

With the Green Capital status, Valencia will lead the push towards increased sustainability in Europe over the next 12 months.

The two-day launch will be hosted by mayor Maria Jose Catala with over 400 events planned throughout the year.

“We understand that the city should not be just 366 days of activities, but act as a lever of change which lasts so that Valencia is seen as a reference capital for sustainability throughout Europe,” said Jose Catala.

“We are going to experience a European Green Capital far from ideologies and radicalism but attached to citizens, science and common sense,” the Partido Popular mayor added.

The opening session on Thursday will feature national and international experts talk about key elements of sustainability.

During the year, Valencia will host the 2024 European Commission Cities Mission Conference- a major gathering talking about climate which annually brings together top representatives at local, national and EU levels to talk about advancing cities’ path to climate neutrality.

112 Mission Cities will be represented at June’s conference which will also see a series of commitments outlined within the Valencia 2024 Green Card.

Being a European Green City will also allow Valencia to take advantage of its status to boost tourism associated with values like quality tourism, sustainable food and the excellence of green infrastructures.

Maria Jose Catala said: “Turning l’Albufera into a Biosphere Reserve is one of our challenges and we are going to work together to get the required backing from the 13 municipalities of l’Horta and La Ribera that will have the privilege of being next to this unique natural enclave.”

