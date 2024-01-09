3 bedroom Villa for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool - € 629,000

Villa Calpe / Calp, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 629,000

This villa is located in a well known area Ortembach in Calpe Ideal location distance from the beaches At walking distance from various supermarkets. This family house is divided in two houses The mainhouse is built in 1978 with living area, kitchen, diningroom, 2 bedrooms , 1 bathroom, lounge area, garage, barbecuearea , lots of parkingspace, garden. The masterbedroom has a terrace and direct access to the pool. The guesthouse is build next to the pool and consists of a guestbathroom, livingroom, equipped kitchen with different ovens, winecooler, internal staircase to the first floor where… See full property details