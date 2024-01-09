A DEVELOPER has defended its plans for the new Estepona Marina after receiving a slew of complaints from Brits and locals online.

The firm, D-Marin, was criticised after uploading a mock-up image of its plans, which included a mini crazy golf course and a children’s playground.

The company had written alongside the image: “We are excited about the comprehensive renovation project we have prepared for Estepona Marina.

“The works include both aquatic and terrestrial areas, covering an area of more than 57,000 m2.”

FANCY: New images of plans for the Estepona Marina (CREDIT: D-Marin)

New images show plans for Estepona Marina (CREDIT: D-Marin)

However one Brit commented on the post: “No crazy golf please – how depressing and I don’t think a playground should be that prominent in the development. Sorry but that is not impressive.”

READ MORE: REVEALED: Plans for Costa del Sol train that would stop at Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara

Another chimed in: “A once-in-a-life-time opportunity to create a magnificent ‘blue and green’ nautical quarter with quality restaurants, bars and retail. It should be all about QUALITY not QUANTITY with peaceful, shaded,fountain areas.

“Playgrounds and crazy golf must be catered for on the paseo not the marina. Don’t miss this opportunity to create a classy nautical quarter Mr Mayor!”

However the firm has since defended its plans, releasing new mock-up images.

A spokesperson told the Olive Press: “D-Marin is committed to being a positive part of the Costa del Sol region and providing enriched yachting experiences through premium services and innovations.

“We are one of the largest premium marinas groups in the sector and care very much about the countries we call home, creating value for our partners, regions, and local communities.

BACKLASH: Locals criticised this image showing a playground and mini golf course

“Our marinas are committed to being good neighbours and integrating well to preserve the environment, as well as celebrating the local culture and traditions and collaborating with the community.”

They added: “We have submitted a project to the Junta de Andalucia for the complete refurbishment of the Estepona Marina, which will commence if the current concession of the marina is extended.

READ MORE: Starlite to open ‘musical city’ in Estepona with 15,000-seat auditorium and hotel

“Working in partnership with the community, all enhancements planned to Marina Estepona will complement the town and provide value to locals and visitors through enhanced marina experiences, improvements to pedestrian areas and green spaces, investment in the local economy and a strong commitment to sustainability.”

It comes after some residents also commented in support of the plans.

A Facebook user wrote: “I think we need to remember that we are in Spain, where all the family is catered for. Why would you not want a park area for children to play in?

“At the moment children visiting the port have no where to play other than near the office so a well equipped area would be great.

If people want fine dining and child free zones, there’s plenty of places in the old town.”